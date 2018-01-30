SAN DIEGO -- Border Patrol arrested two DACA recipients in separate incidents for their involvement in human smuggling, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incidents happened on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. Shortly after arresting two illegal aliens Thursday, agents followed two suspicious vehicles and conducted an immigration inspection.

The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle admitted to performing scouting duties for a smuggling crew.

The 22-year-old also admitted to working with another driver to relay information on Border Patrol operations in the area to aid human smuggling.

The man is currently being held in Department of Homeland Security custody.

In the second incident, agents received a tip from a citizen who said they saw a suspected smuggling incident near Torrey Pines State Beach.

After conducting an immigration check, agents found three men inside the vehicle, the driver, a 20-year-old DACA recipient, his 22-year-old cousin, who is a Mexican national, and a 21-year-old Mexican national.

Both the driver and his cousin admitted to participating in human smuggling.

The 20-year-old driver is being held in Federal custody, according to CBP.