Two people fall in elevator collapse in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. - Two people were killed after falling 70 feet when an elevator collapsed in Naples, Florida on Wednesday.

Two construction workers were standing on a lift at Club Brittany of Park Shore, the Naples Fire Department said. They working on an outside elevator when the lift the construction workers were on collapsed and dropped 70 feet, they said. It has been confirmed both workers are dead.

The elevator is attached to the side of the building and is typically used during renovations.

"This would be used after the building is completed, probably windows, railings, repairs and stucco," said David Mola, a contractor who lives near the accident.

Mola says accidents involving these elevators are extremely rare. Construction on condominiums along Gulfshore Boulevard have ramped up since season has ended.

"They're usually restricted, they usually have 6 months from now to late October to finish," said Mola.

Officials from OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration arrived at the scene to investigate.

The identity of the victims have not been released.