Tyson Foods consolidating corporate offices, leaving Illinois, South Dakota

Toby Talbot/AP
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson, one of the world's largest meat producers, said Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Ill., locations and Dakota Dunes, S.D., office will start relocating to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Posted at 5:17 PM, Oct 06, 2022
Tyson announced Wednesday that they are consolidating three of its corporate offices and will relocate those employees to its headquarters in 2023.

The company said they are closing its offices in Chicago, Downers Grove, Ill., and Dakota Dunes, S.D., and will have the employees working at those locations relocate to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year.

The Associated Press reported that this would affect around 1,000, who will have the option to relocate to Arkansas.

Tyson said they believe bringing everyone to one location will allow for closer collaboration.

"Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value," said the company's president Donnie King in a press release.

Tyson added they plan also to expand and remodel the main headquarters.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

