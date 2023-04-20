The U.S. Senate passed the Fire Grant and Safety Act on Thursday. The act was sponsored by Michigan Senator Gary Peters.

U.S. Senate passes the Fire Grant and Safety Act

The funding will go to support local fire departments. It will help them with purchasing equipment, hiring staff, developing training programs, and improving EMS.

In March, Peters visited the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD). According to Peters, the GRFD has received millions of dollars over the last decades, and will be one of many around the country competing for the funds it approved once again.

“The Grand Rapids Fire Department is an example of a fire department that uses grants to make sure that they have the equipment they need,” said Peters. “In my recent visit with Mayor Bliss, I was able to talk to the fire chief, meet a number of firefighters who are, were there that day, as well as ready to serve the community to talk about how this has made such a difference. They showed me the jaws of life, but the equipment that they purchased that with this. They also showed me respirators, other types of equipment that they were able to purchase.”

The legislation will be considered by a House committee.

If it passes committee and the full House, it will then be signed by President Biden.

