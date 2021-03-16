U2 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with archived concert from Ireland

Amid the band’s break from touring during the pandemic, U2 will be hosting an archived concert on its YouTube page to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The U2 Go Home: Live From Slane Castle will air on Wednesday on the band’s YouTube page. The concert was recorded in 2001, which was the band’s first appearance at the legendary venue in 20 years.

According to U2, Dermot Kennedy will open the show with a solo performance recorded last week outside Los Angeles.

The March 17 replay is the first of four archived concerts U2 is airing on YouTube.

"Every show is memorable for us, but these four particularly. So it's exciting to be on the road again, embracing all the wonder of the virtual road, and especially exciting to be joined by such a brilliant line-up of fellow travelers,” Dan Chalmers, director of YouTube music for EMEA, said. "It's fantastic that YouTube is partnering with U2 for this exclusive broadcast. The four concerts featured in The Virtual Road are the most memorable and iconic in the band's history, and indeed rock history at large.”

U2 will also have archived concerts available on March 27, April 1 and April 10.