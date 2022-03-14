Uber adds fuel surcharge due to increased gas prices

With gas prices surging, Uber has announced that it will be charging customers a new gas surcharge to offset costs for drivers.

On Friday, the company announced they would temporarily charge, depending on location, either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats beginning Wednesday.

The company added that all the money would go directly to drivers.

"The surcharges are based off the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state," the company said in a press release.

The surcharge will stay in effect for 60 days, and then the company will reassess the situation.

The only place this will not go into effect is in New York City, where drivers just received a 5.3% increase in earnings.

Gas prices are at a record high as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas at $4.33.