Ukraine's president: Russia has become 'a terrorist' state

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of becoming "a terrorist" state carrying out "daily terrorist acts" and is urging Russia's expulsion from the United Nations.

In a virtual address to the U.N. Security Council, Zelenskyy urged the U.N. to establish an international tribunal to investigate "the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil" and to hold the country accountable. Zelenskyy cited the U.N. Charter's provision on expelling members.

Russia's expulsion from the 193-member United Nations, however, is virtually impossible because it could use its Security Council veto to block any attempt to oust it.

“Russia cannot and should not win,” he said. He called Monday’s attack on the mall “a new war crime.”

Rocket attacks continued in various parts of Ukraine, with authorities in the city of Dnipro reporting that workers at a diesel car repair shop were trapped in rubble after a strike from a cruise missile fired from the Black Sea, Ukrainian news agencies reported. The Ukrainian military managed to intercept and destroy other missiles fired at the city, the agencies said.