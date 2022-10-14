United Airlines flight returns to Chicago after bird strike

CHICAGO (AP) — A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had to return Friday to Chicago O'Hare International Airport when the aircraft struck a bird shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

United Airlines said in a statement that Flight 1930 returned safely to Chicago O'Hare International Airport "after experiencing a bird strike shortly after take-off."

No one aboard the Boeing 737-900 aircraft was injured, the airline said. The passengers later boarded another aircraft that was expected to depart O'Hare early Friday afternoon bound for Miami International Airport.

United Airlines provided no other details on the incident, including when it occurred, but a spokeswoman for the Chicago Department of Aviation said a "stand by alert" was issued for Flight 1930 at 11:14 a.m.

The spokeswoman said the situation was "secured" about 15 minutes later.