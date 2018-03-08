U.S. Embassy warns about threat to Mexico resort town, issues travel ban

(KGTV) - The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City received information about a security threat in Playa del Carmen Wednesday, leading to a travel ban for U.S. government employees.

Embassy officials did not release details about the threat in the Yucatan resort town, south of Cancun. The report comes just as schools and universities prepare for spring break.

The U.S. Consular Agency in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo was closed until further notice.

The overall State Department travel warning for non-government American citizens did not change. It remained at Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution for Mexico.

U.S. citizens are warned not to travel to five Mexican states including Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, and Tamaulipas.

Anyone traveling outside the U.S. is encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.