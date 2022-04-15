Watch
US gambling group seeks crackdown on illegal betting sites

Wayne Parry/AP
This March 17, 2022 photo shows a betting board at the Borgarta casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on the first day of the March Madness college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
The gambling industry's national trade association is asking the federal government to crack down on illegal betting sites, saying consumers need to be protected.

The American Gaming Association is asking Justice Department to investigate and prosecute the largest illegal bookmaking operations. Association president Bill Miller says the illegal sites are brazenly defying U.S. and state laws, without offering any legal protection to customers.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sports betting is legal in 33 U.S. states and Washington D.C.

Bill Miller, the president of the American Gaming Association said, “While the challenge of illegal gambling is not new, the brazen and coordinated manner in which it occurs — both online and in communities — has elevated this problem to a level that requires significant federal attention.”

