Vermont high school plans to fly Black Lives Matter flag

Montpelier (Vermont) High School plans to fly a Black Lives Matter flag throughout February, the Burlington, Vermont-based WPTZ reported.

State lawmakers had mixed opinions on the idea.

"I don't see myself as being a bigot or prejudiced but I just don't think that Black Lives Matter is a national organization to look up," state Rep. Thomas Terenzini (R-Rutland) told WPTZ.

Another state representative said she thinks it is a good idea.

"It says that we're willing to accept, understand, appreciate and acknowledge that there are factors, there are challenges, there are systems of oppression that uniquely affect Africans-Americans in our country and in our state," said state Rep. Kiah Morris (D-Bennington).

The decision comes after students worked on the idea for more than a year, superintendent Brian Ricca told WPTZ.

A student group — Racial Justice Alliance — met with school board members to propose the idea. The school board approved the idea unanimously, according to The Associated Press.