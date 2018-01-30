Vermont high school plans to fly Black Lives Matter flag

8:21 AM, Jan 30, 2018

Montpelier (Vermont) High School plans to fly a Black Lives Matter flag throughout February, the Burlington, Vermont-based WPTZ reported. 

State lawmakers had mixed opinions on the idea. 

"I don't see myself as being a bigot or prejudiced but I just don't think that Black Lives Matter is a national organization to look up," state Rep. Thomas Terenzini (R-Rutland) told WPTZ.

 

Another state representative said she thinks it is a good idea. 

"It says that we're willing to accept, understand, appreciate and acknowledge that there are factors, there are challenges, there are systems of oppression that uniquely affect Africans-Americans in our country and in our state," said state Rep. Kiah Morris (D-Bennington).

The decision comes after students worked on the idea for more than a year, superintendent Brian Ricca told WPTZ

A student group — Racial Justice Alliance — met with school board members to propose the idea. The school board approved the idea unanimously, according to The Associated Press

 

