VIDEO: Dogs run from police on Phoenix highway

PHOENIX - Two dogs are safe after running onto a Phoenix freeway and disrupting traffic on Wednesday.
Video from Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix showed two dogs running onto Interstate 17 near Deer Valley Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety tried to catch the dogs, but they refused to stop.
DPS stopped traffic for a brief time while troopers and Phoenix firefighters attempted to stop the dogs.
Officials were able to grab one dog on I-17, but the other dog ran from DPS and away from the freeway into an RV park.
Residents at the RV park were able to capture the second dog after almost an hour of running free.
KNXV caught up with the dog and the owner:
DOG CHASE: DPS following dogs on I-17/Deer Valley in Phoenix. Watch live: https://t.co/YLfa6FP2t2 #abc15 pic.twitter.com/RvHoNl1MDT— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) February 28, 2018
