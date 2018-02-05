Video: Fight among family members gets physical in Florida Walmart

Fair
HI: 24°
LO: 10°
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A wild fight in a Fort Myers, Florida Walmart was all caught on camera by another customer.
The man who shot the video says the people behind him in the check-out line started fighting, cursing and kicking each other.
According to witnesses the three are family members and went at it as the little boy watches on and even gets a few jabs in himself at one point.
No word yet on whether any of them are facing charges.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.