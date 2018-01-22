VIDEO: Officer tackles handcuffed 17-year-old student in California

A school resource officer is under review after a video surfaced of him throwing a handcuffed student to the ground during a disciplinary matter.



Part of the interaction at Helix High School in La Mesa, California was recorded by other students and shared across social media.



La Mesa Police Department officials say the school resource officer is one of their own and the incident happened Friday afternoon when the SRO was called to assist with a suspended student that was not heeding multiple requests to leave campus.



"The student became non-compliant on two separate occasions and made an attempt to free herself by pulling away from the officer," La Mesa Police Department officials wrote in a statement. "To prevent the student from escaping, the officer forced the student to the ground."



The female student sustained minor abrasions that did not require further treatment and the officer was uninjured, according to officials.



"He needs to be an officer that sits at a desk," said Aeiramique Blake, whose sister attends Helix High.



Blake is among those calling for the removal of the officer involved in the incident and has planned a protest for Monday morning at Helix High.



"An officer that was supposed to be helping and protecting actually harmed our youth," said Blake. "That is unsettling to me."



Helix High School officials declined comment, but they say they are aware of the facts.