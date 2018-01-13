Florida McDonald's employee pulled a gun during fight in restaurant, video appears to show

Christina Meisenhelter, the owner and operator of the McDonald's, issued the following statement:
"The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. We do not tolerate the behavior depicted in this video, and the two people involved no longer work for my organization. Further, the possession of weapons of any type is prohibited on the premises, in the parking lot, or at any function or activity sponsored by my organization, unless otherwise permitted by state or local law."
