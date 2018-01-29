VTech recalls popular Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobile

INDIANAPOLIS -- VTech has issued a recall for a popular baby travel mobile because it can break and fall on an infant in a crib.

The Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobile was sold in blue (model 80-503000) and pink (80-503050).

VTech said it has received more than 7,000 reports that the crib attachment clamp can break. There have been no reports of injures.

The mobile was sold at K-Mart, Walmart and online at Amazon and Zulily from Feb. 2017 through Nov. 2017 for about $25. The pink mobile was sold exclusively by Amazon.

If you have one of these mobiles, stop using it right away and contact VTech for a full refund or replacement.

You can call VTech at 800-521-2010 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CST), Monday through Friday.

You can also go to vtechkids.com for more information