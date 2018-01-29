VTech recalls popular Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobile

Light Snow
HI: 29°
LO: 25°
V-Tech is recalling "Lights and Lullabies Travel Mobiles" The models is 80-503000
INDIANAPOLIS -- VTech has issued a recall for a popular baby travel mobile because it can break and fall on an infant in a crib.
The Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobile was sold in blue (model 80-503000) and pink (80-503050).
VTech said it has received more than 7,000 reports that the crib attachment clamp can break. There have been no reports of injures.
The mobile was sold at K-Mart, Walmart and online at Amazon and Zulily from Feb. 2017 through Nov. 2017 for about $25. The pink mobile was sold exclusively by Amazon.
If you have one of these mobiles, stop using it right away and contact VTech for a full refund or replacement.
You can call VTech at 800-521-2010 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CST), Monday through Friday.
You can also go to vtechkids.com for more information
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.