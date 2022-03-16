Walmart distribution center catches fire in Indiana

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — A massive fire erupted at a Walmart distribution center outside of Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday.

Approximately 1,000 employees were inside the building at the time the fire broke out, according to Plainfield Police Department Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge.

Authorities said all employees and firefighters have been accounted for and there are no reports of injuries.

"We’re thankful to local emergency crews for their quick response and for helping us account for the safety of our associates and those at the facility," Walmart said in a statement. "We’ll continue working with police and fire personnel and are referring all questions to them."

Smoke could be seen throughout the Indianapolis area Wednesday.

Mike Pruitt, the deputy chief at the Bargersville Fire Department, said people should avoid handling debris falling in the area from the fire.

"These burnt materials can contain toxic carcinogens," he tweeted. "This is the very reason firefighters where protective gear and respiratory protection. Just avoid it. I'm quite certain that health officials will be addressing these issues as this plays out."

Indiana Department of Environmental Management is responding to the scene to monitor air quality, Anderson said.

Once they are able to get inside the warehouse, they will be to start trying to determine what caused the fire, Anderson said.

Anderson added that the operation could be ongoing for the next 24 hours.

