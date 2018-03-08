Walmart employees nationwide to receive bonuses up to $1,000

Eric Galvan
10:03 AM, Mar 8, 2018
2 hours ago
Starting today, Walmart employees across the country will receive bonuses up to $1,000. 

A press release states that employees could get a one-time bonus of up to $1,000 and a fourth-quarter bonus based on their store's sales performance. 

Walmart has also expanded its paid leave policy, offering full-time hourly employees 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. 

