Walmart employees nationwide to receive bonuses up to $1,000

Starting today, Walmart employees across the country will receive bonuses up to $1,000.
A press release states that employees could get a one-time bonus of up to $1,000 and a fourth-quarter bonus based on their store's sales performance.
Walmart has also expanded its paid leave policy, offering full-time hourly employees 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave.
