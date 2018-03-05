Walmart serving prepared meals in 250 stores

Fair
The meals will cost you between $8-10.
Walmart will offer prepared meals for the first time in stores.
According to Bloomberg, 10 different meals are now available in 250 stores across the country.
No word which states will see these prepared meals.
They hope to expand the option to 2,000 locations by the end of the year.
Pot roast with mashed potatoes and chicken enchiladas are some of the options.
