Walmart, Walgreens, CVS offering more COVID-19 booster options

Walmart, Walgreens and CVS announced they are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shots.

The Johnson & Johnson booster shot is also available at Walmart and Walgreens.

All three retailers are still providing boosters of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) authorized boosters from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Thursday. It had previously authorized the Pfizer booster shot.

The CDC also authorized mix and matching of booster vaccines.

Those eligible to receive the Moderna or Pfizer boosters include individuals 65 years or older, adults at risk of severe disease or those who work in high-risk settings.

People can get the Johnson & Johnson booster if they are 18 or older and received their first shot at least two months earlier.