Washington COVID centers to close amid 'significant drop' in cases

Washington, D.C. health officials announced that the District of Columbia will shutter its COVID-19 centers by March 31 after officials say they've seen a "significant drop" in cases.

Various factors are attributed to the decrease, according to D.C. Health, including high vaccination rates and availability along with increased access to home testing, D.C. Health said in an announcement.

The department provided links on how to access tests, tax payer-funded masks and other items that the city is making available to residents.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reported that by April 2023 the District of Columbia is projected to have around 1,495 reported COVID-19 deaths during the period that began in January 2021.