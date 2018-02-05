WATCH: Best commercials from Super Bowl LII

Cloudy
HI: 35°
LO: 19°
Don't lie, most of you were only watching for the commercials anyway.
Well, in case you took a potty break at the wrong time, we've gathered up some of the best commercials of the night all in one place for you to see!
Check them out below.
It's not a commercial, but we can't skip that AMAZING National Anthem performance by Pink!
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.