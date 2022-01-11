Watch: Model says she was tracked by Apple AirTag device in NYC

It is a tiny piece of tech around the size of a bottle cap, and it could have life-changing implications if exploited by the wrong person.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader shared a video on Instagram where she says someone had been tracking her using an Apple AirTag device.

According to Nader, a stranger apparently slipped the AirTag into her coat pocket during a night out in New York City.

She says she didn't discover it until she got an alert on her phone hours later. The model told her followers it was an eye-opening experience.

Apple says the company is aware of recent reports of AirTag devices being used in this way, and they say they're not taking it lightly.

Apple told PEOPLE magazine, in part, the company takes "customer safety very seriously and are committed to AirTag's privacy and security."

They also assured users that the "AirTag is designed with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking."

This story was originally published by Newsy.

