Wedding bouncy castles are now a thing in the U.K.

A new trend in weddings is sure to make your special day one everyone will remember. The British company, A Wedding Wonderland, is renting out inflatable bouncy castles for weddings.

The white castles bring all the fun of a bouncy house while staying wedding-appropriate with flowers and other decorations of your choice.

The company cleans the castles before each event. Delivery set up and dismantling are included in within a 25-mile radius.

A Wedding Wonderland is currently only accepting bookings in the U.K.