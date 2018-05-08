Wedding bouncy castles are now a thing in the U.K.

Tess Klein
5:59 PM, May 8, 2018
7:08 PM, May 8, 2018
Klein, Tess
iPhotos

A new trend in weddings is sure to make your special day one everyone will remember. The British company, A Wedding Wonderland, is renting out inflatable bouncy castles for weddings.

The white castles bring all the fun of a bouncy house while staying wedding-appropriate with flowers and other decorations of your choice.

The company cleans the castles before each event. Delivery set up and dismantling are included in within a 25-mile radius. 

A Wedding Wonderland is currently only accepting bookings in the U.K.

