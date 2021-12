The surge in COVID-19 cases has impacted another event.

This year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been postponed.

The club's Board of Governors cited concern over the omicron variant and "the disruptions it is currently creating in travel and event management."

Organizers said they would postpone it until later in 2022.

The show is typically held at Madison Square Garden in New York City but was moved to another location due to the pandemic.