What if I experience difficulty voting? Who can I call?

While most of us probably will not experience any difficulties voting on Election Day, things to come up. Sometimes, issues like weather, long lines or power outages can make voting more challenging.

Several election groups will assist voters who might find it challenging to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.

The League of Women’s Voters has resources for voters, including a registration search, acceptable forms of ID, poll hours and information about who is on the ballot. The group also encourages those experiencing Election Day challenges to call 1-866-OUR-VOTE for assistance.

The American Civil Liberties Union also has resources for voters to help them better understand their rights.

ACLU says if you are denied the opportunity to vote, these are your rights:

Voters are entitled to a provisional ballot, even if they aren’t in the poll book.

After Election Day, election officials must investigate whether you are qualified to vote and registered. If you are qualified and registered, they will count your provisional ballot.

If turned away, the ACLU offers the following advice: