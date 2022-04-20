Where theme parks stand with their mask policies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Theme parks across the country have consistently made changes to their COVID-19 guidelines as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has updated their guidance throughout the pandemic.

The following is a list of policies concerning face coverings at theme parks across the country:

Busch Gardens Tampa/Adventure Island

Consistent with CDC guidance, we recommend that our guests wear face coverings while indoors.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island, click here.

Legoland Florida Resort

As we continue our efforts to align with CDC guidance, we recommend that all guests wear face masks in all indoor locations at LEGOLAND® Florida Resort. We will rely on our Theme Park, Water Park and Hotel guests to accurately follow the guidelines. Face coverings are required for Model Citizens (employees) working in any indoor location across the Resort and any who are not fully vaccinated, in accordance with CDC guidance. LEGOLAND Florida Resort remains committed to making our guests feel safe to play by maintaining intense daily cleaning procedures and our more than 200 hand sanitizing stations.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Legoland Florida Resort, click here.

SeaWorld Orlando/Aquatica Orlando/Discovery Cove

Consistent with CDC guidance, we recommend that our guests wear face coverings while indoors.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove, click here.

SeaWorld San Diego

Consistent with CDC guidance, we recommend that our guests wear face coverings while indoors.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at SeaWorld San Diego, click here.

Walt Disney World

Face coverings are optional for Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation. It is recommended Guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.



Please note, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Walt Disney World, click here.

Disneyland Resort

It is strongly recommended that Guests wear face coverings when indoors. Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and older), regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Disneyland Resort, click here.

Universal Orlando Resort (Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay)

Face coverings are optional for fully vaccinated guests. For guests who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are encouraged while indoors - including restaurants, shops and indoor hotel public areas.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Universal Orlando Resort, click here.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts

At this time, masking is optional for employees and guests, regardless of vaccination status.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Dollywood, click here.