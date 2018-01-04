White House says it is 'disgraceful and laughable' to question President Trump's mental fitness

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders faced questions Thursday for the second day in the row about President Donald Trump's mental fitness to serve as president.

"It's disgraceful and laughable. If he was unfit, he probably wouldn't be sitting there, wouldn't have defeated the most qualified group of candidates the Republican Party has ever seen," Sanders said, before praising Trump as an "incredibly strong" leader.

The questions come in the wake of the chaotic picture painted of the President in Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

CNN has not independently verified all the details in Wolff's book.

Sanders disparaged the book, calling it "complete fantasy" and characterizing it as "sad" and "pathetic."

When asked about examples of falsehoods, Sanders said she couldn't go through every page but pointed specifically to the claim that Trump didn't know who former House Speaker John Boehner.

Sanders called the book "complete fantasy and "full of tabloid gossip."

She also claimed that basic information is wrong, pointing to ages of employees, which Sanders said would have been "super easy to check."

