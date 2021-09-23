Widow sues pilot's estate over helicopter crash in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of a passenger killed in a helicopter crash in Georgia is suing the pilot's estate and two helicopter companies, saying the aircraft should never have been flying in poor weather.

Three people on board were killed when the helicopter went down Sept. 15 in the Oconee National Forest, including passenger Charles Ogilvie.

His widow filed the lawsuit Thursday in Fulton County.

It accuses pilot Alister Pereira of failing to properly monitor the weather and not stopping the flight when he knew of low clouds, low visibility, and rain in the area.

According to the Associated Press, the helicopter took off from Thomasville, Georgia, about 180 miles south of the crash site.

The NTSB said shortly after the crash that during the flight, the weather was rainy with low clouds and reduced visibility, the AP reported.

The AP reported that the two companies being sued are Atlanta Helicopters LLC and North Atlanta Executive Air LLC.