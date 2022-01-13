Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck landed individual nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“Belfast” and “CODA” were among those nominated for the guild’s top award, best ensemble.

The nominees were announced Wednesday by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram Live.

While the nominations were conducted virtually due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the streamed announcement still represented one of the most meaningful mornings in an awards season largely snuffed out by the pandemic.

Joining “Belfast” and “CODA” for best ensemble were the casts for “House of Gucci,” “Don’t Look Up” and “King Richard.”

Other notable nominees include Jennifer Hudson for her role as Aretha Franklin in "Respect" and Nicole Kidman who plays Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos."

In the television categories, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” led all other shows with five nominations.

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards are scheduled for Feb. 27. It will be an in-person event at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar in California.

Click here to see the full list of nominees