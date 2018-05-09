Wisconsin reporter freaks out on Facebook after finding rare white deer

Her excitement is contagious

TMJ4 Staff
4:32 PM, May 9, 2018
6:59 PM, May 9, 2018

A Milwaukee reporter was sent on a mission to find a rare white deer after reports of sightings from three residents. Her excitement on Facebook Live was contagious!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo by Layne Lovell

Klein, Tess
Photo by Layne Lovell

Photo by Jessica Jacobi

Klein, Tess
Photo by Jessica Jacobi

MUKWONAGO, Wis. -- Reporter Rikki Mitchell of Scripps' Milwaukee affiliate TMJ-4 was sent on a mission to find a rare white deer after reports of sightings from three residents.

Mitchell went to Mukwonago to try to see the deer for herself, and decided to stream her search on Facebook Live. After miraculously spotting the creature, she could not contain her excitement.

"Nature is amazing," Mitchell commented on her Facebook page.

From her point of view, Mitchell says the deer had brown eyes, meaning it is not albino. While white deer are unusual, they're not as rare as albino deer that typically have pink eyes.

The Wisconsin DNR says it's illegal to possess or harvest all-white deer or an albino deer.

 

