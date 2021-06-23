Witness says good Samaritan shot gunman in deadly Colorado shooting incident

ARVADA, Colo. — A good Samaritan who was killed in a shooting in Arvada, Colorado, on Monday has now been identified.

On Tuesday, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate identified the slain good Samaritan as John Hurley. The chief called Hurley a “true hero" and witnesses told KMGH that he confronted the gunman.

Hurley was 40 years old and lived in Golden. A friend described him as an outspoken activist.

Hurley, veteran Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesely, and the gunman, Ronald Troyke, were killed in the shooting in Olde Town Square.

Bill Troyanos was working at the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store on Monday when Hurley walked into the business. He said Hurley was inside for just a few minutes when they heard gunshots outside and saw the gunman in the plaza. Troyanos said Hurley swiftly pulled his gun from his holster and jumped into action.

“He did not hesitate; he didn’t stand there and think about it. He totally heard the gunfire, went to the door, saw the shooter, and immediately ran in that direction,” Troyanos said. “I just want to make sure his family knows how heroic he was.”

A manager at a business nearby who asked not to be identified said he was outside when he heard Hurley urge people to get to safety.

“He turned back and looked towards everybody at the restaurant and told us that he (the gunman) is coming, that he is coming back and that we should get inside,” the manager said. “I ran to the back of the store, closer to the alley, kind of 'nooked' myself in a corner just to feel safe.”

Troyanos said he witnessed Hurley confront the gunman.

“Mr. Hurley shot him. I think I heard 6 shots from his gun, maybe 5,” Troyanos said.

He said the gunman fell against a parked vehicle.

Officials have not released information on who fatally shot Hurley. They also haven't confirmed who shot the gunman.

Troyanos captured video of Hurley being carried away by paramedics in a stretcher.

“I’ve got a pit in my stomach. I mean, just to know that he got killed being that brave,” Troyanos said.

The police chief said Hurley is a true hero who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.

Cody Soules, a longtime friend of Hurley, released a statement to KMGH:

"John was a good guy, he would give you the shirt off his back. He was an outspoken activist, and wanted to help people and create change in his community. I was saddened to hear about his passing."

This story was originally published by Adi Guajardo at KMGH.