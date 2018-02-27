Woman attacked by man with chainsaw in Florida; suspect in custody

LANATANA, Florida — A man jumped out of bushes and randomly attacked a woman with a chainsaw around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Lantana police said.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was walking along Hypoluxo Road near Seacrest Boulevard when the man attacked her, according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for with serious injuries to the chest and hands but is expected to survive.

Lantana police have the attacker in custody. They identified him as 20-year-old Juan Cabrera Jr.

"He actually made a comment that he woke up this morning, went and got something to eat. We can't confirm or deny if he's got any kind of mental illness or not. But he did make a comment to the investigator that he saw the lady in the area and he quote stated, 'I'm going to end this woman's life,' " Lantana Police Chief Sean Scheller said.

The incident occurred near the Super 8 Motel at 1200 Hypoluxo Blvd., where the suspect was staying.

The woman said she did not know the man and thought he was a landscaper, police said. He's facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

He will be booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.