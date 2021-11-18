Woman creates toy that allows your dog to call you

A woman has created a way for your dog to call you.

According to CNN, DogPhone inventor Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas says the way it works is when a ball with a sensor hidden inside is moved, it triggers a video call from a computer.

After creating and testing it, she first explained the invention in a research paper for the Association for Computer Machinery Digital Library.

She told CNN that the DogPhone came to fruition with the help of researchers from Aalto University in Finland, her previous employer.

