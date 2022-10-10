Woman helps save person trapped in car, gives birth to baby immediately after

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) —It was a crazy 24 hours for Megan Warfield, a firefighter in Maryland.

She and her mother had just finished hosting an annual golf tournament in remembrance of her father last week when they found themselves in the middle of a multi-car crash.

"After every vehicle kind of stopped, made sure my mom was okay because she was driving and I realized that the car in front of us had flipped and that there was someone trapped inside,” said Warfield.

That's when Warfield jumped into action, ignoring the chance that she could be hurt.

"So I got out and kinda just went over and reassured her, held her in place until additional pieces could get there,” said Warfield.

Other firefighters and police showed up to take over, giving Warfield a chance to take a step back.

"Then I realized I was cramping and a little uncomfortable and dizzy. We got down to Johns Hopkins and I had some contractions that entire night and then they decided our little Charlotte was due to come into the world,” said Warfield.

Warfield said she believes any other firefighter in her situation would have done the same thing.

"It's just first instinct to me, you know, I’m a firefighter for Baltimore County so I just kind of went right into that. What's the first thing to do, assess the situation and how can I help and get additional resources as quick as I can,” she said.

This story was originally reported by Ashley McDowell on wmar2news.com.