Fair
HI: 43°
LO: 33°
The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, High Surf Advisory, Small Craft Advisory and there is a high risk for rip currents.
JUPITER, Fla. - At the Jupiter Inlet in Florida on Sunday, a young girl was swept off the jetty and into the water by a fierce wave.
Tom Gaffney shot video of the incident at 9 a.m.
Video shows a strong wave crash into the little girl, forcing her under the guardrail and into the sea.
People quickly rushed in to pull her from the water. She suffered a cut to the head, along with some scrapes and bruises but is expected to be OK.
