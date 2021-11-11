YouTube makes changes to 'dislike' button

YouTube has changed how it displays “dislikes” for videos.

Users will no longer see how many dislikes a video has received.

"We want to create an inclusive and respectful environment where creators have the opportunity to succeed and feel safe to express themselves," YouTube said in a statement posted online. "This is just one of many steps we are taking to continue to protect creators from harassment."

YouTube said it conducted an experiment that showed that removing the counter led to fewer people pressing the "dislike" button to drive up the number.

"Our experiment data showed a reduction in dislike attacking behavior," YouTube stated.

Content creators will still be able to view how many "dislikes" their video has received through YouTube Studio. However, the information will not be public.

YouTube said users can also still use the "dislike" button to curate videos for their feed.