NATO nations beef up security due to Wagner fighters across their borders in Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — NATO allies located along the alliance's eastern front are growing increasingly worried about the presence of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries in Belarus.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, have already been on alert since large numbers of migrants and refugees began arriving at their borders from Belarus two years ago.

They accuse Belarus, an ally of Russia, of encouraging the migration in an act of "hybrid warfare" aimed at creating instability in the West.

Concerns have grown further since the Wagner troops began arriving in Belarus after their short-lived mutiny in Russia in June.

An incident Tuesday added to the concerns, with two Belarusian helicopters flying briefing into Polish air space at low altitude while carrying out exercises.