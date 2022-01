(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that closed down NB I-75 at E. Holly Road for a few hours Friday.

Police say the driver of a Chevy four-door vehicle was traveling on I-75 when an unknown person fired at the vehicle, striking the victim.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-584-5740.