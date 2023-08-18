I-75 Modernization project is expected to resume next week

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Beginning Saturday, August 19 at 11:00 p.m., road crews will reduce northbound I-75 to one lane from 9 Mile to 14 Mile roads. Crews will also close eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75, and freeway interchanges at 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads.

“This work begins the process to remove existing lane and ramp restrictions by Labor Day weekend on Segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. Segment 3 is the section on I-75 between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads,” I-75 modernization project officialS said Friday. “During the week starting Monday, Aug. 21, crews will segmentally start opening additional lanes and ramps along southbound I-75. North of I-696, both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open to 14 Mile Road until Aug. 31.”

The following road restrictions are expected to be removed by September 1:

· Lane closures on I-75 in each direction between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads

· 12 Mile Road under I-75

· The southbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps at 12 Mile and 11 Mile roads

· The southbound service drive from Gardenia Avenue to I-696, including the new two-way service drive north of Gardenia Avenue

"We want to remind drivers that 'open to traffic' differs from project completion," said I-75 modernization project manager Mark Dubay. "There is still work to accomplish, including repairing the section of pavement and barrier wall on the northbound lanes near 11 Mile Road that were damaged by the tanker crash on Aug. 4."

For more information about the I-75 modernization project, visit www.Modernize75.com.