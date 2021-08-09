NB Lodge Freeway shut down at Davison due to shooting investigation

(WXYZ) — Northbound Lodge Freeway is shut down at Davison due to a police investigation after an alleged shooting.

Michigan State Police say they received a call from a man alleging his car was shot at on NB Lodge and Livernois. The victim told police he was not struck, but his vehicle was.

After the shooting, the caller drove home to Southfield and called 911. Troopers went to his home in Southfield and found bullet holes in his car.

The caller told police that he left downtown driving north on the Lodge when a man driving a Black Ford drove next to him, yelling at him. Moments later, the suspect reportedly fired multiple rounds into the passenger's side of the victim's vehicle.

Police say the caller stated he did not have road rage with the suspect or know why the suspect had an issue with him.

The freeway is currently shut down for a shell casing search.