NB M-10/Lodge in Detroit closed due to semi fuel leak following hit-and-run crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wednesday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to northbound M-10/Lodge near 8 Mile following reports of a crash and vehicle blocking the roadway.

Once on the scene, MSP said troopers found an abandoned black Saab “blocking the right and center lane and a semi truck on the right shoulder." A preliminary investigation revealed the semi was struck by the driver of the Saab who then ran from the scene.

At the time of the crash, the semi-truck was filled with diesel fuel and sustained damage to its fuel tank causing approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel to spill across all lanes of the freeway. The Detroit Fire Department was contacted for hazmat fuel clean-up and the removal of all involved vehicles from the scene.

Northbound M-10/Lodge at 7 Mile remains temporarily closed pending clean-up and vehicle removal. No injuries have been reported and the suspect driver is still on the run.

“This is another example of a driver turning a crash into something more serious.” said F/Lt Mike Shaw. “If you are involved in a crash, stop and notify police. It really is that simple.

