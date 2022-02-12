NB US-23 at Warren Road closed for weekend after backhoe crashes into overpass

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northbound US-23 at Warren Road in Ann Arbor Township will be closed for the weekend after a backhoe crashed into an overpass Friday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

Michigan State Police said the backhoe was being pulled by a truck. It hit the overpass due to being over height. The crash sent concrete flying down on two cars.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road will remain closed for the weekend as the Michigan Department of Transportation inspects significant damage to the overpass.