NCAA launches investigation into Michigan State University's handling of Nassar case

(WXYZ) - The NCAA is launching an investigation into Michigan State University in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The New York Times is reporting that the NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to MSU, formally opening an investigation into how the school handled the Nassar investigation.

7 Action News reached out to Michigan State University, who confirms that the school's athletic department has received the letter from the NCAA.

The investigation comes in the wake of comments during a radio interview by the vice chair of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees Joel Ferguson, who said he doesn't think the NCAA will get involved down the road.

A spokesperson for Ferguson later released a statement clarifying the remarks.

It reads as follows: