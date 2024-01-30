Nearly 2 dozen Michigan animal shelters to receive portion of $150K grant

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's (MDARD) says 22 animal shelters from across the state have been awarded a share of $150,000 through the Animal Welfare Fund.

Four of the shelters receiving a portion of the funds are located in metro Detroit.

They include:



Romulus Animal Control will — $4,000

The Taylor Animal Shelter — $8,000

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit — $7,000

Michigan Humane — $3,000

MDARD allows people to donate part or all of their tax refund to the Animal Welfare Fund.

The fund has already distributed more than $1.9 million to 305 shelters since 2010.

All you have to do is check the 'funds' box on your state tax return.