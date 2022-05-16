Nearly $340K raised to help defeat heart disease over the weekend

(WXYZ) — More than $300,000 was raised over the weekend at the 2022 Washtenaw County Heart and Stroke Walk & 5K.

The event was put on by Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and the American Heart Association. It took place at Rynearson Stadium on the campus of Eastern Michigan University, and more than 900 people registered for it.

This was the first time the event took place in person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds raised will help go to the American Heart Association's efforts to defeat heart disease and stroke, and this is the largest amount of money raised in the event's history.