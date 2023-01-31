Nearly 53K pounds of ready-to-eat sausage recalled for possible listeria contamination

(WXYZ) — More than 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage sold at retailers nationwide have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sunday.

The agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says about 52,914 pounds are being recalled from Rhode Island-based Daniele International LLC.

FSIS said it "discovered the problem during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact.”

The sausage was produced between May 23, 2022 and Nov. 25, 2022. It was shipped to retailers nationwide from Dec. 23, 2022 through Jan. 17, 2023.

Those who have the products are urged to not eat it and throw it away or return it to the store it was purchased from.

The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 54” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products are listed below as on the USDA’s website:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4-15-23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

No adverse reactions have been linked to the products, the USDA said. Anyone who has become ill after eating the products should contact their doctor.

People with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or use the live chat feature at ask.usda.gov/s/.

Additional recalls can be found at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.