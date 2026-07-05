Nearly 600 cases of Cyclosporiasis reported in Michigan on Fourth of July, MDHHS confirms

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The number of cyclosporiasis cases reported in the state of Michigan have more than tripled over the past week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of reported cases has risen to 572 on July 4, up from 170 on Tuesday, June 30. Cases are still the highest in Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Shiawassee, Jackson, Oakland and Livingston counties.

As of July 4, no specific produce grower/supplier, or specific produce type has been identified as the source of the outbreak, the MDHHS says.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite. According to the MDHHS, Michigan typically has about 50 cases a year.

Per the MDHHS, previous outbreaks of Cyclosporiasis have been linked to the following foods:



Bagged salad mixes and kits (pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots)

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)

Fresh basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Green onions (scallions)

The MDHHS is recommending that restaurants and commercial kitchens take the following steps to prevent the spread:

Lettuce/leafy greens: buy whole heads of lettuce (rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce or salad mixes), throw away the outer 2–3 layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water. For leafy greens that can be cooked, cooking is the safest option.

Cilantro, basil: Wash thoroughly under running water, separating the leaves. Safest when cooked.

Green onions: Trim the root end and remove the outer layer, wash thoroughly under running water. Safest when cooked.

Raspberries: Their bumpy surface makes them especially hard to clean; the parasite can hide in the tiny crevices. Safest when cooked (pies, jams etc.). Consider frozen raspberries as an alternative (freezing may reduce but does not guarantee elimination of the parasite).

Snow peas: Wash under running water and rub the surface. Safest when cooked.

Watch our previous coverage

Ask Dr. Nandi: Your questions on Cyclosporiasis

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FULL INTERVIEW: Lindsay Patrick with Monroe County Health Department on Cyclosporiasis

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Cyclospora infection is not known to spread from person to person. Symptoms occur anywhere from 2 to 12 days after exposure and may include:



frequent watery diarrhea

loss of appetite and weight

abdominal cramps and bloating

nausea (vomiting is less common)

low-grade fever

In order to prevent contracting the condition, you should:



Avoid consuming food or water that may be contaminated with feces.

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible (within two hours).

People who are experiencing symptoms should contact their local health care provider.

For more information about Cyclosporiasis from the CDC, click here.

