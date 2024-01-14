Nearly 85% of power restored, DTE Energy says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — DTE’s Storm Response Team confirms they have restored nearly 85% of customers, as of 9:00 a.m. Sunday, experiencing outages following this weekends winter storm.

“DTE estimates that 95% of customers affected by the storm will be restored by the end of the day today and the remainder will be restored by the end of the day tomorrow,” DTE said Sunday.

Restoration estimates can be found by visiting the DTE outage map.

“Thousands of DTE employees and more than 900 contract linemen from across the country continue to work to restore customers impacted by this weekend’s extreme weather,” DTE said. “We know how difficult being without power is. We are doing everything possible to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. “

As DTE works to restore power, safety remains a top priority. DTE has offered the following tips to keep you and your family safe during inclement weather:



Stay a school bus-length — at least 25 feet — away from all power lines and anything they’re in contact with — always consider them live and dangerous.

Always heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE.

Clean up of fallen branches and trees can wait... and remember that fallen wires can be hidden in debris.

Keep children and pets indoors until our crews can address all downed wires.

Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.

To report a power outage or downed wire, customers are encourage to contact DTE immediately through the DTE app or dteenergy.com, or by calling 800.477.4747.