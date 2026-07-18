Nearly six-foot lake sturgeon found dumped on road in West Michigan; DNR investigating

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a nearly six-foot lake sturgeon was found dumped on a road in West Michigan.

According to the DNR, the 71-inch sturgeon was found on Durham Rd. in Whitehall, which is in Muskegon County.

Officials say the fish was dumped on the road between midnight and 5:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

The DNR said damage to the fish’s left gill plate indicates that it may have been snagged.

There are special regulations for lake sturgeon fishing in Michigan. Fishing is prohibited except in a few locations in the state, and it does not include White River, where officials believe the fish was likely taken from.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR’s Report All Poaching Hotline by calling or texting 800-292-7800.

“Lake sturgeon are such an iconic species,” said DNR Conservation Officer Anna Cullen, who patrols Muskegon County. “We hope to give this fish justice to help protect this important species. Maybe there’s someone out there who can help us do that.”